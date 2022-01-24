LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €66.00 ($75.00) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($81.17).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €55.20 ($62.73) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.