Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $79.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 108.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

