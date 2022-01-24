Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 330 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.