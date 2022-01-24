KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY opened at $9.59 on Monday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

