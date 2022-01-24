Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.24.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 216,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 3.46. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

