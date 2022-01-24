Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.91% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $365,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $189.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

