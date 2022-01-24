Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.