Kings Point Capital Management Has $7.28 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 916.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,489 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 347,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

