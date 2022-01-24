Kings Point Capital Management Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,953 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,944. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

