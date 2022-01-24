Kings Point Capital Management Buys 160,540 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5,275.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,540 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 84,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

