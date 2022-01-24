Kings Point Capital Management Buys 1,201 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.6% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,808,000 after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $236.34. 13,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,469. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

