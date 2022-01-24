Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.87.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$27.32. 1,160,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,848. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$23.59 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.66.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

