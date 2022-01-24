KeyCorp Trims Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price to $15.00

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

LVLU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

LVLU opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

