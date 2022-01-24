KeyCorp Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $50.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get California Resources alerts:

NYSE CRC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. California Resources has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $173,862.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,821 shares of company stock valued at $21,892,500.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in California Resources by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in California Resources by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.