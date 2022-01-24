KBC Group NV Takes $48,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 481.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 120.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 81.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

