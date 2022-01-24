KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $14,133,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

