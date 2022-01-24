KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.