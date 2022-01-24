Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Raised to $48.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.46.

KARO stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.50. As a group, analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,929,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

