Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Kaman reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. 3,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after buying an additional 213,780 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

