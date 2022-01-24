Kalata (KALA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,580.00

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $22,580.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.23 or 0.06939814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,307.74 or 1.00002395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.