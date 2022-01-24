JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($67.68) to GBX 6,000 ($81.87) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($74.36) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.95) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,192.09 ($70.84).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,476 ($61.07) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,600 ($49.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($76.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,345.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,682.42. The company has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($62.23), for a total value of £456,100 ($622,322.28).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.