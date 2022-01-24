JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $67.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

