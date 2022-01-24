JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €36.40 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

