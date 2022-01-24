JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.19 ($37.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €28.96 ($32.91) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.15 and a 200-day moving average of €28.26.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.