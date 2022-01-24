JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stake Reduced by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in JOYY by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 363,364 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,552,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,903,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

