Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $19.36 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $527.07. 79,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,962. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.57 and its 200 day moving average is $535.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

