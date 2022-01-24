Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.10 Billion Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $10,097,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 360,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

