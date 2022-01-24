Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $82,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 795.3% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 146,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 129,698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,161. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $82.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.