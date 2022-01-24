Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,182,979 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 5.57% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,970,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. 314,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

