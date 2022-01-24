Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.18

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.18 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 6449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 2,800 ($38.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.20) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,063.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.5656 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

