JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.11.

JD opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

