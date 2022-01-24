Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 361.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

