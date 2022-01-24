J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.55. 53,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

