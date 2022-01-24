J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $3,944,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,877. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $386.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.