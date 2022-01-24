J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 14,495 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,902. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

