J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $563,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.18. 40,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,904. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.