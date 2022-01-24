IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 135 580 637 11 2.38

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 67.32%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Risk and Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -13.50 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.27

IZEA Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide peers beat IZEA Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

