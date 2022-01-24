iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $56,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $102.81. 202,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

