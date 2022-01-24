iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.