iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $938,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.63. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

