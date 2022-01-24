iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.25

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.25 and last traded at $94.44, with a volume of 4750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

