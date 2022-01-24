iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Boosted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

FLOT opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

