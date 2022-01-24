iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Trimmed by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $46,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $112.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

