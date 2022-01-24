IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $147.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.10.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.