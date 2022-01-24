Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.12

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.12 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 19235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.