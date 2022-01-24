Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,016,254 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $20.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 76,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.