Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.93

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 3074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 209,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

