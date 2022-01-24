Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.93

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 3074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 209,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

