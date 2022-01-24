Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.84.

Shares of ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.20. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

