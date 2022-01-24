Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 133.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,953,000 after purchasing an additional 288,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.29.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $528.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.