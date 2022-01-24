International Biotechnology Trust PLC Raises Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences makes up about 2.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,585 shares of company stock worth $4,080,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

HRMY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.01. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

